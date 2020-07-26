Global  
 

Final farewell: John Lewis makes last journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma 00:50

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

John Lewis: US civil rights icon's body crosses Selma bridge a final time

 The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.
BBC News

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. A processional with his casket was carried Sunday across the bridge..
USATODAY.com

Selma Helped Define John Lewis's Life. In Death, He Returns One Last Time.

 The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he helped change American history there.
NYTimes.com

Edmund Pettus Bridge Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States


Selma, Alabama Selma, Alabama City in Alabama, United States

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Activists working in John Lewis's shadow warn about voter suppression ahead of November vote

 Voting rights activists are working to honor John Lewis by securing the vote for Black Americans and others in the face of suppression tactics.
USATODAY.com

Trump responds to Biden "racist" taunt

 President Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com

Facebook and Instagram to study racial bias against African Americans, Hispanics on their platforms

 In an acknowledgment of complaints of censorship and harassment, Facebook and Instagram are studying racial bias against Black and Hispanic users.
USATODAY.com

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published
Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Crowds gathered in Selma, Alabama to watch the body of civil rights icon John Lewis cross the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published
John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published

Final farewell: John Lewis makes last journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

 The March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.  
USATODAY.com

