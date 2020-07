You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests



House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday. It calls for an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 1 hour ago Trump Considering Using a SC Decision Made Against Him to his Advantage When it Comes to Immigration



President Trump is looking to use a Supreme Court decision that went against his wishes to further his executive actions on immigration. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:53 Published 4 hours ago Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush



The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this