Trump claims mail-in voting will lead to 'most corrupt election' in US history

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first asked Tump whether he was a “good loser,” to which Trump admitted he was not. Donald Trump, via...
US president Donald Trump has again refused to rule out challenging the result of this year's election.Mr Trump again said the prospect of postal voting due to the coronavirus left he door open for a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published