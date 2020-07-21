Global  
 

Trump claims mail-in voting will lead to 'most corrupt election' in US history

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
President Trump doubled down on his criticisms of mail-in voting on Tuesday, warning that it would lead to the “most corrupt election” in U.S. history.
