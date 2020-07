This GA Belle (Parler:@GaUndrDawg) RT @alexsalvinews: Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago’s Grant Park –… 37 seconds ago meowchat Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports https://t.co/cH39FqL0FL 50 seconds ago Scout Finch Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports https://t.co/oC2WWP8xM2 #FoxNews 1 minute ago Alex Salvi Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago’s Grant P… https://t.co/69ylb5tRLW 2 minutes ago Michele Burke Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports https://t.co/4uHYg8hhUS 2 minutes ago Griff Jenkins Chicago takes down Christopher Columbus statue overnight at direction of @chicagosmayor https://t.co/ga74fe5mG4 2 minutes ago ExposeTheMedia.com These people should be arrested. But Beetlejuice will probably give them cash. https://t.co/PoGMdfpUv1 3 minutes ago Russian Spy Charly Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports https://t.co/5bho6VFZxE 3 minutes ago