Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Hawley roils GOP court watchers with declaration he will only vote for nominees who oppose Roe

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Vocal conservative Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., over the weekend escalated his pressure on Republicans planning for a potential Supreme Court vacancy by declaring that he would not vote for any nominee who has not made clear they believe Roe v. Wade, the precedent that abortion is a constitutional right based on a right to privacy, was wrongly decided. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this