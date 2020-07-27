Sen. Hawley roils GOP court watchers with declaration he will only vote for nominees who oppose Roe Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Vocal conservative Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., over the weekend escalated his pressure on Republicans planning for a potential Supreme Court vacancy by declaring that he would not vote for any nominee who has not made clear they believe Roe v. Wade, the precedent that abortion is a constitutional right based on a right to privacy, was wrongly decided. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this