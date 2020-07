You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Selma bids farewell to John Lewis



Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention



Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:34 Published 1 week ago John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe Biden



Former Ohio Republican John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this