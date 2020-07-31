Global  
 

Trump offers to pay for funeral of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Trump made the offer while hosting the family of Vanessa Guillen, who was 20, in the Oval Office. A male soldier suspected of killing Guillen near the Texas base committed suicide, the Army has said.
