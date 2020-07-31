Trump offers to pay for funeral of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Trump made the offer while hosting the family of Vanessa Guillen, who was 20, in the Oval Office. A male soldier suspected of killing Guillen near the Texas base committed suicide, the Army has said.
Another rally will be held in the valley today to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say the Fort Hood soldier was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier in April. Vanessa Guillen's..
