FBI has opened 300 'domestic terror' investigations as a result of riots, attorney tells Capitol hearing on Antifa Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The FBI has opened more than 300 domestic terrorism investigations against rioters since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis kicked off nationwide unrest, a federal attorney revealed Tuesday in a hearing on Capitol Hill on Antifa and violent protests. 👓 View full article

