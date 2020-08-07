Mike Pence is 'totally right' to criticize Justice Roberts and conservatives are deeply 'alarmed,' says Carrie Severino
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence is "totally right" in his criticism of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the court is once again a paramount issue for voters going to the polls in November, author and former Supreme Court clerk Carrie Severino told "Fox & Friends" Friday.
