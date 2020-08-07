Global  
 

Mike Pence is 'totally right' to criticize Justice Roberts and conservatives are deeply 'alarmed,' says Carrie Severino

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence is "totally right" in his criticism of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the court is once again a paramount issue for voters going to the polls in November, author and former Supreme Court clerk Carrie Severino told "Fox & Friends" Friday.
News video: Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment' 00:38

 Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the...

