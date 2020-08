Hanson: Michelle Obama told Dems to 'go high' after her husband 'tried to destroy a political campaign' Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Michelle Obama urged Democrats to take the high road at the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday night amid an ongoing investigation into her husband's "corrupt" administration, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday. 👓 View full article

