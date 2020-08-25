Graham praises Herschel Walker RNC speech, accuses FBI of double standard for Clinton, Trump campaigns
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () President Trump should make a campaign ad out of former NFL running back Herschel Walker's speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.
