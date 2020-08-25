Global  
 

Graham praises Herschel Walker RNC speech, accuses FBI of double standard for Clinton, Trump campaigns

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
President Trump should make a campaign ad out of former NFL running back Herschel Walker's speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.
 During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic,...

