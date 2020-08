Billy Mack Jones RNC speakers: What to know about Ben Carson https://t.co/cvQ63VfoKW 12 seconds ago

Bob Sharpe RT @AIIAmericanGirI: RNC speakers: What to know about Mitch McConnell https://t.co/IvQbdU3tcO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 35 seconds ago

Patryce Blue RT @PreetBharara: Some of these eloquent speakers seem not to know a***thing about what Donald J. Trump stands for 3 minutes ago

Eric Vanderburg RNC Speakers: What to know about Tom Cotton https://t.co/Yv9flFhAGc 3 minutes ago

@IAmInWitnessProtection ⭐⭐⭐ RNC speakers: What to know about Mitch McConnell - https://t.co/MXgwl9lags https://t.co/GV8870eemC 7 minutes ago

Scoop Rocket News RNC speakers: What to know about Mitch McConnell https://t.co/jDp0XAxkyI 9 minutes ago

Times of News Europe RNC speakers: What to know about Ben Carson https://t.co/KQS1ycUdG7 10 minutes ago