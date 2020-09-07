Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Support Donald Trump’s Re-election
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Notorious al Qeada leader, Osama bin Laden'S niece endorsed US President Donald Trump’s re-election. Thirty-three-year-old Noor bin Ladin stated that she has long admired Trump’s resolve and foresight.
Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of Taliban terrorist Osama Bin Laden has backed US President Donald Trump for a second term. The 33-yr-old woman said that she feared there could be a repeat of 9/11 if trump was not elected pres again. Here is why she thinks so.
