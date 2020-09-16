Global  
 

GOP rips Dem candidates for suggesting they might not take coronavirus vaccine

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Republicans are ratcheting up criticism of some Democrats -- led by presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris -- who have cast doubt on the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine amid a persistent push by President Trump to accelerate the development of the vaccine and suggestions by Trump one could even be approved before the presidential election. 
