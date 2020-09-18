McConnell refocuses on Trump's judicial nominees as coronavirus talks stall

With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home



[NFA] The prospects for a deal in the U.S. Congress to help Americans suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published on August 14, 2020

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal



Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12 Published on August 12, 2020