You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg



All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:49 Published 13 hours ago Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington



Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports. Credit: WLNY CBS NY Duration: 02:26 Published 14 hours ago Millions Watching Debate Unfold On U.S. Supreme Court Vacancy



Republican Senators face questions about past comments as they weigh what to do about the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:06 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this