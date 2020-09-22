Global  
 

Cindy McCain, wife of late GOP senator, is endorsing Joe Biden

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late Republican Sen. John McCain, is endorsing his presidential bid following President Trump’s alleged remarks about U.S. services members as reported by The Atlantic.
