Cindy McCain, wife of late GOP senator, is endorsing Joe Biden
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of late Republican Sen. John McCain, is endorsing his presidential bid following President Trump’s alleged remarks about U.S. services members as reported by The Atlantic.
