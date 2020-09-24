Senate Report Accuses Hunter Biden is Involved in Prostitution and Human Trafficking
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is being accused of involvement in prostitution and human trafficking after it was found he send thousands of dollars to several individuals from Russia and Ukraine. The American lawyer is also accused of misconduct in Ukraine, according to a report.
Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father..