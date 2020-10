Fall foliage is beautiful and vibrant around the White Mountain range in New Hampshire



Fall is in full swing with brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves all around the White Mountain range in New Hampshire. Credit: USA Today Travel (International) Duration: 00:52 Published 21 hours ago

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 21 hours ago