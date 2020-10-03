Global  
 

White House Updates On Trump's Health Condition Raise More Questions

NPR Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The medical team caring for the president at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center had an optimistic update about his condition Saturday, but there were mixed messages from the White House.
 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

