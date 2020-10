Fabluc Phil Murphy slams Trump over New Jersey fundraiser, says event is under investigation https://t.co/mQfUW76BgP https://t.co/vJqz54dl6c 6 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #5844466d843052b38e4062f9523d0c76 Phil Murphy slams Trump over New Jersey fundraiser, says event is under investiga… https://t.co/5CGJn40wmk 13 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Phil Murphy slams Trump over New Jersey fundraiser, says event is under investigation https://t.co/NiDgsWrKTR https://t.co/8aq60BFjxL 13 minutes ago Scoop Rocket News Phil Murphy slams Trump over New Jersey fundraiser, says event is under investigation https://t.co/RgPtuLJNPr 14 minutes ago Politic Talks Phil Murphy slams Trump over New Jersey fundraiser, says event is under investigation https://t.co/nxWFQeFZD8 -… https://t.co/05m3iOyHOX 16 minutes ago Sophie Nieto-Munoz Gov. Phil Murphy & Rik Mehta, a Republican running to unseat Cory Booker, clashed over whether attendees at Preside… https://t.co/RVPYJEJ7F1 3 hours ago Shirleyaseaman RT @rennie5678: Hey Fidel Phil, you are a complete hypocrite!! Did you learn your fake outrage from your buddy Cory Booker? ⁦@GovMurphy⁩… 3 hours ago Deplorable Mike / Cult-45 Member RT @americanshomer: What’s He Hiding? What Are the Democrats Planting? Lot of people are getting suspicious of why onlyRepublicans are gett… 5 hours ago