Amy Coney Barrett hearing kicks off as Graham pleas for civility, Feinstein vows to grill Barrett on ObamaCare Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court kicked off Monday morning with a plea for civility by Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham while Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein vowed that Democrats would question Barrett on her stance on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). 👓 View full article

