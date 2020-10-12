Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett hearing kicks off as Graham pleas for civility, Feinstein vows to grill Barrett on ObamaCare

FOXNews.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court kicked off Monday morning with a plea for civility by Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham while Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein vowed that Democrats would question Barrett on her stance on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
News video: Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'

Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life' 02:37

 On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ saying her confirmation will shatter barriers for conservative women. This report produced by Yahaira...

Liberals Rage at Dianne Feinstein for Maskless Hug of Lindsey Graham After Barrett Hearing: ‘Check Out This Hideous Metaphor’

 Liberals rage at Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Twitter over her maskless hug of GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham after the conclusion of the Amy Coney Barrett...
