Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liberal group calls for Feinstein to stand down from Judiciary Committee role after Graham hug

FOXNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Senate Judiciary Committee ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein's words and gestures of friendship towards Republican committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday were viewed not as a model of proper behavior, but of weakness by a liberal group who now wants her to step aside.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins 02:41

 [NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing [Video]

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) shared a maskless hug after the conclusion of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published
Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ Community [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ Community

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett twice said “sexual preference” instead of “sexual orientation” when referring to the LGBTQ community, a term that suggests sexuality is a choice.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Amy Coney Barrett Passes On Question Of Trump Election Delay [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Passes On Question Of Trump Election Delay

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declined to answer whether the Constitution would allow President Donald Trump to delay the presidential election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

politic_talks

Politic Talks Liberal group calls for Feinstein to stand down from Judiciary Committee role after Graham hug… https://t.co/6jERoIbhID 6 minutes ago