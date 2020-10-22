Global  
 

Trump, Stahl spar over 'best economy ever' claim, with '60 Minutes' host saying 'that's not true'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Trump and CBS News' "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl spar over the president's claims that the U.S. economy was "the greatest economy in the history of our country" before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, in a short clip released by the weekly news magazine show ahead of its full Trump interview airing on Sunday.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

