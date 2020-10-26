Susan Collins Voting Against Amy Barrett Over Timing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote. Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...
Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy..