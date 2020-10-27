Live Updates: More than 59 million ballots already cast with Election Day just a week away

Long Lines? Here's what you should know before heading to the polls on election day
Maricopa county has continued to break early voting records, with more than 1 million voters submitting their early ballots more than a week before Election Day.
One-On-One Interview With Joe Biden
With a little more than a week left until Election Day, KDKA political editor Jon Delano sat down with former vice president Joe Biden.
Early In-Person Voting Underway In Maryland; More Than 125K Ballots Cast, State Reports
More than 125,000 Marylanders have cast their ballots as the state saw its first day of early in-person voting. Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their..