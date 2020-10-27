Global  
 

Live Updates: More than 59 million ballots already cast with Election Day just a week away

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The presidential race is entering the final stretch with Election Day just one week away
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Ballots Must Be Mailed Today Or Put In Drop Box

Ballots Must Be Mailed Today Or Put In Drop Box 00:23

 Election Day is just over a week away and that means today (Monday, Oct. 26) is the last day to put your Colorado ballot in the mail to ensure it arrives in time to be counted. Remember to sign the back of the envelope and be sure to use two stamps.

Long Lines? Here's what you should know before heading to the polls on election day [Video]

Long Lines? Here's what you should know before heading to the polls on election day

Maricopa county has continued to break early voting records, with more than 1 million voters submitting their early ballots more than a week before Election Day.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:39Published
One-On-One Interview With Joe Biden [Video]

One-On-One Interview With Joe Biden

With a little more than a week left until Election Day, KDKA political editor Jon Delano sat down with former vice president Joe Biden.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:05Published
Early In-Person Voting Underway In Maryland; More Than 125K Ballots Cast, State Reports [Video]

Early In-Person Voting Underway In Maryland; More Than 125K Ballots Cast, State Reports

More than 125,000 Marylanders have cast their ballots as the state saw its first day of early in-person voting. Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 05:55Published

More than 27 million ballots have already been cast. Here's where early voting opens this week

 Election Day is still 16 days away and more than 27 million ballots have already been cast, according to a survey of election officials...
Upworthy

The Number of Early Votes in Florida Has Already Surpassed the Total Number of Ballots Cast for Trump in 2016

 With a little over a week left until Election Day, more than 4 million Florida voters have already cast their ballots during early voting.
Upworthy


