AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Freshman Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore thousands of dollars worth of outfits and jewelry for her spread in Vanity Fair magazine's December issue while attacking President Trump for not paying his taxes.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes us through everything she does in a day. From introducing new bills to Congress to her nightly self-care routine, AOC explains how she makes time to represent the people and walk her dog, Deco.
