Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Freshman Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore thousands of dollars worth of outfits and jewelry for her spread in Vanity Fair magazine's December issue while attacking President Trump for not paying his taxes. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Published
News video: Everything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does In a Day

Everything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does In a Day 09:48

 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes us through everything she does in a day. From introducing new bills to Congress to her nightly self-care routine, AOC explains how she makes time to represent the people and walk her dog, Deco.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ralphthehonest

Ralph D. AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out https://t.co/eqQQtfipsu #FoxNews- I guess th… https://t.co/0k372wrA7Y 21 seconds ago

AnttiHarjula

Antti Harjula RT @AIIAmericanGirI: AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out https://t.co/batA5CnNgO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 1 minute ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out https://t.co/batA5CnNgO @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 2 minutes ago

rhoadhard

ed out on the highway RT @rhoadhard: AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out She is so unkempt , greasy and hatefully sulfuric th… 2 minutes ago

rhoadhard

ed out on the highway AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out She is so unkempt , greasy and hatefully su… https://t.co/lWASnL9MbX 3 minutes ago