Graham to counter 'tsunami of liberal money' by donating $1M to help Georgia Senate candidates

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
While the balance of power in the Senate hinges on the twin runoff elections in Georgia, Sen. Lindsey Graham is trying to counter the "tsunami of liberal money" that is pouring into the Peach State.
News video: Lindsey Graham Scolded For Money Plea

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was scolded on Fox News for hawking his own website to raise money for Republicans in Georgia’s Senate runoff.

