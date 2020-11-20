Global  
 

Michigan's GOP Lawmakers Head To White House As Trump Contests Election Results

NPR Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michigan's top Republican lawmakers are reportedly headed to the White House Friday. Trump's campaign is trying to challenge votes from heavily Democratic parts of the state without success in court.
