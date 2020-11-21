Last Election Lawsuit Dropped in Arizona

Saturday, 21 November 2020 () An Arizona judge Friday dismissed the last election-related case pending in the state, saying that because only two voters were involved, its outcome would not have changed Joe Biden's win.
Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day.
The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..
Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..