Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last Election Lawsuit Dropped in Arizona

Newsmax Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
An Arizona judge Friday dismissed the last election-related case pending in the state, saying that because only two voters were involved, its outcome would not have changed Joe Biden's win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Lawsuit arguing for hand-count audit in Maricopa County dismissed

Lawsuit arguing for hand-count audit in Maricopa County dismissed 02:51

 A lawsuit filed by the Arizona GOP arguing for another hand-count audit of ballots in Maricopa County has been dismissed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit dismissed [Video]

Final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit dismissed

The final "Sharpie-gate" lawsuit in Arizona has been dismissed, the same day Maricopa County voted to certify its election results.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:05Published
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona [Video]

Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona

Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Judge dismisses last election-related case pending in Arizona

 A Maricopa County Superior Court judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday, dismissing the last election-related case pending in Arizona.
USATODAY.com