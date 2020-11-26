Global  
 

Auditor-General finds fault with Government's handling of Auckland light rail

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Auditor-General finds fault with Government's handling of Auckland light railThe way the Government has gone about procuring light rail in Auckland has left a sour note with the Auditor-General.Put bluntly, Auditor-General John Ryan is not impressed with a decision to have a run-off between two bidders in...
