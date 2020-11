Republican Young Kim Defeats Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros For 39th District Seat



Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros in the race for the 39th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Friday. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Democrat Jimmy Gomez Wins Reelection To US House In California's 34th Congressional District



Democratic incumbent Rep. Jimmy Gomez has won reelection, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:11 Published 3 weeks ago