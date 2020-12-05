Nevada GOP vows appeal after judge dismisses Trump campaign’s latest suit
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The Republican Party in Nevada vowed to appeal the Friday decision by Judge James Russell, dismissing claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by Trump’s legal team.
The Republican Party in Nevada vowed to appeal the Friday decision by Judge James Russell, dismissing claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by Trump’s legal team.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources