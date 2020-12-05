Global  
 

Nevada GOP vows appeal after judge dismisses Trump campaign’s latest suit

FOXNews.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The Republican Party in Nevada vowed to appeal the Friday decision by Judge James Russell, dismissing claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by Trump’s legal team.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Election lawyer speaks on ongoing Trump campaign lawsuit

Election lawyer speaks on ongoing Trump campaign lawsuit 02:39

 As a judge decides whether to overturn Nevada’s election, a local attorney who worked on GOP presidential campaigns says the chances of that happening are slim. Jeremy Chen reports.

