Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case after Trump pardon

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissed the criminal case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Tuesday, putting an end to a case that took a number of turns after Flynn's initial guilty plea three years ago.
