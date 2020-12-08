Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case after Trump pardon
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissed the criminal case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Tuesday, putting an end to a case that took a number of turns after Flynn's initial guilty plea three years ago.
