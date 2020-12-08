Global  
 

Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case but notes Trump's pardon implies guilt, not innocence

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with a former Russian ambassador.
Michael Flynn

Citing Trump’s Pardon, Judge Dismisses Case Against Michael Flynn

 A federal judge portrayed the Justice Department’s prior attempt to drop the case as unlikely to have met legal standards as legitimate.
NYTimes.com

Michael Flynn calls for Trump to suspend the constitution and declare martial law to re-run election

 Read full article Justin VallejoDecember 3, 2020, 1:07 AM Former national security adviser is understood to have been paid more than $30,000 by the broadcaster..
WorldNews
Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? [Video]

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

Donald Trump

'Operation Warp Speed': Donald Trump takes Covid vaccine victory lap

 American President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap ahead of the expected approval of the first US vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House works to..
New Zealand Herald
Election deadline leaves Joe Biden a step closer to US presidency [Video]

Election deadline leaves Joe Biden a step closer to US presidency

Today marks 'Safe Harbour' deadline day in the US, when electors must ratify recounts and certify results from the November election. This means once states have rubber-stamped their counts, there's little room to manoeuvre for Donald Trump with his voter fraud claims.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:29Published

