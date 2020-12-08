Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case but notes Trump's pardon implies guilt, not innocence
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with a former Russian ambassador.
Citing Trump’s Pardon, Judge Dismisses Case Against Michael FlynnA federal judge portrayed the Justice Department’s prior attempt to drop the case as unlikely to have met legal standards as legitimate.
