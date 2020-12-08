Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Police Investigating Feltonville Homicide [Video]

Philadelphia Police Investigating Feltonville Homicide

The deadly shooting happened in broad daylight.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:14Published
Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida [Video]

Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida

A man snatched chain worn by woman in Beta 2 police station area in Greater Noida on Nov 02. The accused was supported by another man in executing the robbery. The incident was happened when the woman..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Ballabhgarh incident: 'Of 32 arrested, 3 tested COVID positive,' informs Faridabad ACP [Video]

Ballabhgarh incident: 'Of 32 arrested, 3 tested COVID positive,' informs Faridabad ACP

Faridabad ACP Adarshdeep Singh on November 02 informed that 32 men have been arrested for causing chaos in the 'mahapanchayat' called over murder of Ballabhgarh incident. He further said that out of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published