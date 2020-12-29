Global  
 

House Rejects Trump's Defense Bill Veto In Highly Unusual Vote

NPR Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Members of Congress voted to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, which had passed overwhelmingly in both parties. The Senate's next moves are unclear.
