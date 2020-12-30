Gingrich: I would 'beg' Mitch McConnell to hold a clean vote on $2000 stimulus checks
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to allow a vote on a clean bill for $2,000 stimulus checks or risk losing the all-important Georgia Senate runoffs, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Wednesday.
Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on
$2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of
stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.
Both Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer
and Bernie Sanders tried to set up a stand-alone
vote on...
The Treasury Department has started sending out $600 stimulus checks to Americans, but President Trump and Democratic lawmakers say that's not enough. Senate... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Business Insider