Upcoming veto override vote to put spotlight on Perdue and Loeffler
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are likely to be under a microscope during the upcoming Senate vote to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
