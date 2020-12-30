Global  
 

Upcoming veto override vote to put spotlight on Perdue and Loeffler

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are likely to be under a microscope during the upcoming Senate vote to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override 02:20

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...

