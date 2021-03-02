Trumps received COVID-19 vaccines at White House in January
Published
Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received their COVID-19 vaccines in January at the White House, Fox News confirmed.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received their COVID-19 vaccines in January at the White House, Fox News confirmed.Full Article
It's unclear why former President Trump didn't discuss his vaccination publicly at the time.
Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in January, according to new reports.