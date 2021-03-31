Trump Launches 45Office.com Website

Donald Trump has unveiled a new website that will serve as a platform to carry on his political legacy, fueling theories that the former US president is once again eyeing the White House.
The official site, 45office.com, greets visitors with a slideshow depicting scenes from Trump’s four years in office. The frontpage...
Donald Trump has unveiled a new website that will serve as a platform to carry on his political legacy, fueling theories that the former US president is once again eyeing the White House.