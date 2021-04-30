Andrew Cuomo Slams Mayor Bill de Blasio's Plans to Fully Reopen New York by July 1

Andrew Cuomo Slams Mayor Bill de Blasio's Plans to Fully Reopen New York by July 1

HNGN

Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mocked De Blasio's announcement that New York will fully reopen by July 1, saying the Mayor is "irresponsible."

Full Article