Labour remains in power in Wales after winning working Senedd majority
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Voters To Reveal Scale Of Scottish Threat To Johnson’s Rule – OpEd
By Andrew Hammond*
While Boris Johnson’s UK government has enjoyed buoyant poll ratings this year, it was last month..
Eurasia Review
Welsh election results 2021: Highs and lows as Labour hold on to power
Mark Drakeford is set to remain first minister of Wales as his party wins 30 seats in the Senedd.
BBC News