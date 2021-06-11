Zahid Quraishi makes United States history as the first Muslim American U.S. federal judge after being confirmed with a unanimous vote. President Joe Biden also nominated several other lawmakers who, if confirmed, would make history as well.Full Article
Zahid Quraishi Makes US History Afer Being Confirmed as Federal Judge
Quraishi is currently serving as a magistrate judge for the District of New Jersey and was confirmed by a 83-16 vote on Thursday.