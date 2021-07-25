AOC campaigns in Ohio to aid Bernie Sanders protégé Nina Turner's US House bid
Published
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the streets of Cleveland on Saturday in a show of support for Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner.Full Article
Published
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the streets of Cleveland on Saturday in a show of support for Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner.Full Article
Nina Turner, a former state senator and a top surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, and..