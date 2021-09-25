Up to 4,000 to train as new HGV drivers to help tackle supply crisis, government says

Up to 4,000 people will be trained up as new HGV drivers and short-term visas will be offered for foreign hauliers, as part of a package of measures that will help tackle the driver shortage, the government has announced.

