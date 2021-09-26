Abbott vows to hire horseback border agents if Biden fires them, says president 'in dereliction of duty'
Published
Texas Gov. spoke with 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace abour the rush of migrants on the southern border,Full Article
Published
Texas Gov. spoke with 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace abour the rush of migrants on the southern border,Full Article
Watch VideoMany Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas are being released in the United States, according to two U.S. officials,..
The United States is ramping up its Haitian migrant deportation flights from the state of Texas back to Haiti on Wednesday, even as..
Watch VideoThe Biden administration is stepping up the number of migrant flights from the U.S. to Haiti.
More than 6,000..