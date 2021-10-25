Former Virginia governor slams Kamala Harris video urging votes for Terry McAuliffe
Black former Gov. Douglas Wilder, D-Va., condemned the campaign of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for launching a video to play at Black churches in which Vice President Kamala Harris urges churchgoers to vote for McAuliffe after the service. Lawyers have suggested that when churches play the video, they violate Section 501(c)3 of the IRS code, potentially imperiling their tax-exempt status.Full Article