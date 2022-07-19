Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of congressional race
Published
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he will be dropping out of the race to represent New York's 10th congressional district.Full Article
Published
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he will be dropping out of the race to represent New York's 10th congressional district.Full Article
Former Mayor Bill De Blasio announced he's no longer running for Congress.
[ more › ]