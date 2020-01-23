Julian Hebron RT @StevePollackCEO: If fairness is the perceived problem in home-ownership today, financial and housing literacy is the solution. @TheBasi… 1 hour ago

Steve Pollack If fairness is the perceived problem in home-ownership today, financial and housing literacy is the solution.… https://t.co/k3tmuVBUnL 2 hours ago

Kerry A. Pastore Is the American Dream of homeownership best left to landlords? - HousingWire https://t.co/bcyhFKIUWR 19 hours ago

Wholesale Florida Multifamily Properties Is the American Dream of homeownership best left to landlords? https://t.co/AGg8F2A4id https://t.co/h2zC5RW43X 1 day ago

Carl A. Self This is a great article on home ownership and the perceived problems. What is good is that they really talk about e… https://t.co/JAPeVR1Rgk 2 days ago

Think. 📘 Is the American Dream of homeownership best left to landlords? https://t.co/3N1OvQ3fLb https://t.co/ONqZmeHxEL 2 days ago

michaelvrlaku 'If fairness is the perceived problem in #homeownership today, #financial and #housing literacy is the solution' https://t.co/bEJ1PHCbG2 2 days ago